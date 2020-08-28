Exclusive Research: Waiting for the Worst to Pass
With broader economic uncertainty looming, the outlook for the multifamily sector is decidedly mixed, according to NREI's latest research.
Browse content
-
1The titanic effects of the coronavirus pandemic have shifted views across the board on multifamily f Read more
-
2A series of new questions in this year's research attempted to gauge how multifamily operators have Read more
-
3The outlook for multifamily properties varies by asset quality and region. Read more
-
4Investors are still attempting to figure out how assets should be repriced in the current climate. Read more
-
5Delinquencies on multifamily mortgages have been low to date, but respondents expect those levels to Read more
-
6Not surprisingly, debt and equity are less available today than 12 months ago. Read more
-
7Get your copy of the full Multifamily Research Report Read more