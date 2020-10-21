15 U.S. Cities Most Popular with Millennial Renters

In the following cities, millennials have been filling out more than a third of all apartment rental applications.

Millennials are the largest living generation in size and are increasingly taking up a greater share of the U.S. workforce. For this reason, commercial real estate professionals are keeping close tabs on where millennials prefer to live, especially as a large portion of them continues to rent rather than own their homes. Last year, 18.4 million of the estimated 45.9 million households that rent apartments identified as millennials, according to the Pew Research Center.

The following report by RENTCafé identifies the cities where millennials are currently moving to, ranking them by the highest share of millennials who applied for apartment rentals.