The Best State Capitals to Live In

A look at WalletHub's recent ranking of the most livable U.S. state capitals.

Austin, Texas, is considered one of the nation's strongest markets in a number of ways. It's got a booming population, a strong growth profile and a diverse economy. You can add "most livable state capital" as the latest feather in its cap.

Recently, WalletHub weighed factors such as cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to number of attractions to generate its list of the most livable state capitals. To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals across four key areas: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life.

In turn, each of those dimensions was evaluated using 54 relevant, weighted metrics. Each was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most livable state capital. WalletHub then determined each state capital’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its index score.

For more on the methodology, check out WalletHub's short video on how they put the rankings together.

In the following slideshow we feature the top 20 state capitals in WalletHub's ranking, along with the relevant metrics the firm used to determine its ranking.