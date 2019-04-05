Menu
Multifamily

The Best State Capitals to Live In

state-capitals.jpg
Start Slideshow
A look at WalletHub's recent ranking of the most livable U.S. state capitals.

Austin, Texas, is considered one of the nation's strongest markets in a number of ways. It's got a booming population, a strong growth profile and a diverse economy. You can add "most livable state capital" as the latest feather in its cap.

Recently, WalletHub weighed factors such as cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to number of attractions to generate its list of the most livable state capitals. To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals across four key areas: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life.

In turn, each of those dimensions was evaluated using 54 relevant, weighted metrics. Each was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most livable state capital. WalletHub then determined each state capital’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its index score.

For more on the methodology, check out WalletHub's short video on how they put the rankings together.

In the following slideshow we feature the top 20 state capitals in WalletHub's ranking, along with the relevant metrics the firm used to determine its ranking. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
mobile home park-GettyImages-146914842.jpg
Not Your Grandfather’s Mobile Home Park
Apr 03, 2019
multifamily upscale-GettyImages-181059214.jpg
Uncertainty Chills International Apartment Investment
Apr 02, 2019
workforce-housing-GettyImages-684134518-1540.jpg
Demand for Workforce Housing to Remain Strong in 2019
Mar 29, 2019
apartment-rentals-manhattan.jpg
Northeast Is Now the Place to Find a New Apartment: Justin Fox
Mar 29, 2019