The Cities with the Most Multifamily Rent Growth

Arizona cities dominate the list of the cities that posted the biggest apartment rent jumps in the past year.
National average apartment rents continued to go up in March, rising by 3.2 percent to $1,430, according to research firm Yardi Matrix. As always, however, some markets experienced rent growth that was far above the national average. Using data provided by Yardi Matrix, we take a look at the 24 cities that saw apartment rents spike the most in March 2019 compared to the period a year earlier.
