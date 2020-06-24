Sponsored by Freddie Mac Multifamily

It’s a simple mission, but a massive challenge. Veterans Village has helped over tens of thousands of veterans and their families find a place to call home—and yet its founder, Arnold Stalk, perseveres with the same drive that inspired him to open the community nearly a decade ago.

Stalk explains, “My work isn’t finished until the number of homeless veterans is down to zero.”

Comprising repurposed motels and apartment complexes, Veterans Village welcomes veterans—and their family members—from all branches of service, providing comfortable rental units and a safe, supportive place to rebuild their lives.

Despite noble intentions, however, financing this type of development is no easy endeavor. With the Optigo® network’s flexible options and innovative loan solutions, Freddie Mac Multifamily was able to help Stalk responsibly maintain his properties and his wider organization.

“The refinancing of this property breathed tremendous life into Veterans Village,” said Stalk. “Freddie Mac helped us clean up all the debt that was on the project which has enabled us to keep our cost low enough so that we can have our operations going at the same time.”

While Stalk describes Veterans Village as a “housing system,” the reality is so much more. In addition to shelter, it offers an on-site food pantry, assistance for job placements, therapy and counseling, and a salon that helps veterans to look and feel like themselves again.

To date, the community has helped over 20,000 homeless veterans find a place to call home. But the more progress Stalk makes, the more ambitious his mission becomes. Earlier this year, he announced that Veterans Village would broaden its scope even further, rebranding as “Share Village” and working to end homelessness for all Americans across the country.

