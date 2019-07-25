Homeownership Rate in the U.S. Falls to the Lowest Since 2017

(Bloomberg)—The U.S. homeownership rate fell to the lowest level in more than a year as rising prices and a tight supply of starter homes put buying out of reach for many renters.

The share of Americans who own their homes was 64.1% in the second quarter, the lowest since the third quarter of 2017, according to a Census Bureau report Thursday. It was the second straight decrease, down from 64.2% in the previous three months and 64.3% a year earlier.

This year’s drop in mortgage rates and the strong job market have only added to competition for entry-level homes, driving up prices for a limited supply of properties and slowing sales. The median price of a previously owned U.S. home rose 4.3% from a year earlier to a record of $285,700, while sales dropped 2.2%, the National Association of Realtors said this week.

