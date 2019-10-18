NREI's Common Area, Episode 20

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer discusses Nestpick’s list of the world’s best cities for Generation Z, what RCA’s research is showing for the slowdown of CRE acquisitions by foreign investors, and lastly what questions California’s new rent control law is posing for multifamily investors.

In this episode, you will learn:

Which city Nestpick ranked highest for Generation Z

The surprising metrics that Nestpick used to score each city

Which countries top the list for being active investors in the U.S. CRE market

Possible reasons why foreign investors have slowed down on CRE acquisitions

The new rent control law’s pros and cons for investors and renters

