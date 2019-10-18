NREI's Common Area, Episode 20

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer discusses Nestpick’s list of the world’s best cities for Generation Z, what RCA’s research is showing for the slowdown of CRE acquisitions by foreign investors, and lastly what questions California’s new rent control law is posing for multifamily investors.
In this episode, you will learn:
- Which city Nestpick ranked highest for Generation Z
- The surprising metrics that Nestpick used to score each city
- Which countries top the list for being active investors in the U.S. CRE market
- Possible reasons why foreign investors have slowed down on CRE acquisitions
- The new rent control law’s pros and cons for investors and renters
- And more!
Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!
Read the full stories:
- The World's Top Cities for Generation Z
- Foreign Investors Slow CRE Acquisition Activity
- California’s New Rent Control Law Poses Questions for Multifamily Investors
- U.S. Retail Construction Levels Remain Well Below Pre-Recession Levels
- How Can Commercial Real Estate Players Decide Which Proptech Products Are Worth Their Time and Money?
- REITs Are a ‘Dangerous’ Hedge, Says CIO of Kairos Investment Management
- Takeaways from the 2019 CRETech Conference
