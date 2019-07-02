Sponsored by Freddie Mac

Don’t let the name fool you, a small multifamily property is a big investment that requires a skilled lender with exceptional customer service, local insight and multiple, flexible options. Choosing the right partner for an investment is the most important decision a borrower can make.

Smaller multifamily properties (5 to 50 units) have between $1 million and $7.5 million in UPB and the market tends to move quicker than it does for larger, more conventional properties. Each deal is unique with its own complexities, so borrowers need a lender with the right mix of local insight and financial expertise to make the right decision. After all, a million dollars in New York isn’t the same as a million dollars in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Right Kind of Expertise

When it comes to real estate investments, agency lenders may be the best option – especially when they have a local presence. Choosing a lender with offices nationwide has clear benefits. Borrowers can expect a full suite of products that only larger institutions can offer and valuable insights into the local market. With regional offices across the country, Freddie Mac OptigoSM lenders can better understand the subtle nuances in their market, helping them match the right product to the right borrower – something you can’t expect from a lender with a 30,000-foot view.

Small multifamily properties are a major source of workforce housing. The Freddie Mac Multifamily Small Balance Loan (SBL) team works with Optigo lenders to serve this population – funding over $12 billion in small multifamily loans nationwide since 2015. These lenders have boots on the ground across the country, ready to help borrowers navigate the acquisition process and make the most informed decision possible.

Right Partner, Right Product

Besides knowing the nuts and bolts of a locality, borrowers need a lender who’s willing and able to customize a solution to meet their specific needs. Each investment has unique goals, property conditions and financial histories, among other things. Optigo lenders are not only tuned in to the local marketplace but are able to provide the right loan terms and service to close the deal.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution in multifamily financing, there’s a product to fit your needs – you just need help finding it. The Freddie Mac SBL program offers a suite of flexible, customizable products to fit almost any scenario. Their team can help borrowers explore multiple avenues – non-recourse terms, longer fixed-rates, more flexible prepayment arrangements – to arrive at an ideal solution. Since the program is national in scope, borrowers aren’t limited to investing in one specific region – meaning countless opportunities are within reach.

The Right Solutions for the Long Term

The Freddie Mac SBL team and our Optigo lenders can help you find the ideal solution, through flexible terms, competitive pricing, and fast closing times (typically 30 days or less) and work with you throughout the life of the loan. They are highly versatile, motivated and, above all, customer-focused.