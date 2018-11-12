Which states are seeing the most inbound population movement? A report put together by long-distance moving service provider Stevens Worldwide looks at the data.

Commercial real estate investors need to stay on top of markets with strong population growth to know where their best acquisition bets may be located. Long-distance moving service provider Stevens Worldwide recently put together a list of states with the most inbound population traffic, using data provided by the American Moving and Storage Association. Here’s a list of the 20 states that made it to the top of the list.