WMRE's Common Area: Why American Cities Will Thrive After the Pandemic

In this episode of Common Area podcast, David Bodamer talks with Matt Pestronk, president and co-founder of multifamily owner and developer Post Brothers.

The two discuss ground-level insights into the multifamily sector, how it has fared throughout 2020, and what can be expected in 2021.

In this episode, you will learn:

Whether the pandemic has damaged commercial real estate in cities for the long term

Which types of apartments are in-demand right now and which ones are remaining vacant

Addressing affordable housing issues in U.S. cities

What it's like working with family offices on their real estate strategies

And more!

Listen in and hear the insights in our last episode for 2020.