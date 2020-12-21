Skip navigation
Multifamily

WMRE's Common Area: Why American Cities Will Thrive After the Pandemic

Matt Pestronk, president and co-founder of Post Brothers, comes on the podcast to discuss why the pandemic has not shaken his faith in the long-term outlook for multifamily assets in U.S. cities.

Brought to you by Ryanryan_logo.png

In this episode of Common Area podcast, David Bodamer talks with Matt Pestronk, president and co-founder of multifamily owner and developer Post Brothers.

The two discuss ground-level insights into the multifamily sector, how it has fared throughout 2020, and what can be expected in 2021.  

In this episode, you will learn: 

  • Whether the pandemic has damaged commercial real estate in cities for the long term
  • Which types of apartments are in-demand right now and which ones are remaining vacant
  • Addressing affordable housing issues in U.S. cities
  • What it's like working with family offices on their real estate strategies 
  • And more!

Listen in and hear the insights in our last episode for 2020. 

 

TAGS: Investment News
