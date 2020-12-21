WMRE's Common Area: Why American Cities Will Thrive After the Pandemic

Brought to you by Ryan
In this episode of Common Area podcast, David Bodamer talks with Matt Pestronk, president and co-founder of multifamily owner and developer Post Brothers.
The two discuss ground-level insights into the multifamily sector, how it has fared throughout 2020, and what can be expected in 2021.
In this episode, you will learn:
- Whether the pandemic has damaged commercial real estate in cities for the long term
- Which types of apartments are in-demand right now and which ones are remaining vacant
- Addressing affordable housing issues in U.S. cities
- What it's like working with family offices on their real estate strategies
- And more!
Listen in and hear the insights in our last episode for 2020.
