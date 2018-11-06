Wallet Hub's 25 Best Small Cities in America

Massachusetts accounts for seven of the top 25 cities in WalletHub's rankings of the best small cities in America.

Looking for the best small cities in America? Try New England.

WalletHub compared more than 1,200 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 40 key indicators of livability. Ultimately, the survey narrowed on five key dimensions: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.

Based on those metrics, seven of the top 25 small cities all are in the state of Massachusetts. In addition, California, Indiana, Washington and Tennessee each placed two cities in the top 25.

The following gallery includes to the top 25 cities in WalletHub's report along with each selections rankings in the five key categories as well as its overall rank. To see more cities, visit WalletHub's full report.