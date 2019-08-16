The Weekender Podcast, Episode 11

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of the week. David and co-host Aric Johnson discuss top stories around the correlation between the macro-economic backdrop of the Fed dropping rates and the real estate industry, including office vacancy rates, the state of regional malls, why college graduates are moving home, and the cost of living across the country.

In this episode, you will learn:

How a new report details the U.S. office vacancy rate has hit an 18-year low

Why more Gen Z-ers are moving back home after college

How PREIT is balancing growing property income with ensuring tenants aren’t rent-burdened

Which U.S. cities have the highest and lowest living costs

