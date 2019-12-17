2019 Year-in-Review: The NREI Research Series

A look back at all of NREI's exclusive research reports from the past year.

As 2019 winds to close we take a look back at some of our most important and popular features. In this gallery, we review the findings of our exclusive research reports conducted throughout the year.

A big part of our coverage of the commercial real estate industry is checking in with our audience to discern the sentiment on various financial topics and for the major property sectors. In 2019, we completed more than 10 reports.

In the following gallery, we provide highlights and links back to our reports on the industrial, retail, multifamily, office, hotel and seniors housing sectors as well as findings examining key issues for REITs, net lease properties, high-net worth investors and financing trends.