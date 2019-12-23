10 Must Read Items for the CRE Industry Today (December 23, 2019)

- Brookfield’s Bet on Malls Looks Riskier than Ever “Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s big bet on malls last year, the firm’s latest wager on an out-of-favor asset, is looking riskier than ever as other investors increasingly sour on the sector.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Miami Retail Is Healthy, Thanks to its Increasingly Urban Landscape “Miami’s commercial real estate market is exceedingly healthy across all asset classes and — despite what some headlines will tell you — retail is no exception. Market fundamentals and demand balance point to continued growth, with limited downside in sight.” (Miami Herald)
- Investor Makes Big D-FW Warehouse Buy “Investors have snapped up 19 Dallas-Fort Worth industrial buildings in their firm’s largest such purchase.” (Dallas Morning News)
- Industrial Developers and Construction Experts Look Ahead to 2020 “With the new decade around the corner, many in the industrial real estate industry have been considering trends and projects of recent years and focusing on what’s next in 2020 and beyond.” (RE Journals)
- Latest Opportunity Zone Rules Give Developers, Investors Breathing Room, Experts Say “After almost two years of ambiguity, the Trump administration this week released final rules governing opportunity zones, a move that experts say will lead to increased interest and investment in the program.” (Miami Herald)
- Why Tech in CRE Is Finally Exploding “Institutional investors are driving the adoption of technology in the industry, while the small mom-and-pops are still lagging behind.” (GlobeSt.com)
- National Chain Closures in NYC Hit 12-Year High “Major retailers have been disappearing from New York City for a while. But this year saw a 3.7 percent decline in the number of chain stores in the five boroughs, marking the largest year-over-year drop in national retail locations in the past 12 years, according to a new report from the Center for an Urban Future (CUF).” (Commercial Observer)
- Q&A: Can ‘Unprecedented’ Industrial Growth Continue? “New supply is on course to outpace overall demand by nearly 70 million square feet. Tray Anderson, logistics and industrial lead for the Americas at Cushman & Wakefield, discusses why this will not negatively impact the market and what we can expect from the industrial sector for the next 12 months.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Manhattanʼs Rising Rents Lift Queens to New Heights “Nervous luxury buyers have given Manhattanʼs rental market a shot in the arm.” (Real Estate Weekly)
- Retailers Announced Record Store Closures in 2019. Here’s a List “In the U.S., retailers this year have announced plans to shut more than 9,300 locations. That’s up more than 50% from the total announced closures in 2018, which amounted to 5,844, Coresight said. Previously, the record was for the 8,069 store closures announced in 2017.” (CNBC)
0 comments
Hide comments