10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 21, 2020)

- Planning for the Hotel Opening, Coronavirus Be Damned “A handful of hotels are moving ahead with scheduled openings, whether or not the guests will arrive.” (The New York Times)
- Cheesecake Factory Shares Soar After $200 Million Roark Capital Investment “Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares soared 9.7% in Monday premarket trading after the restaurant chain announced a $200 million investment from private-equity firm Roark Capital.” (MarketWatch)
- In Coronavirus Landscape, Moving Homeless People into Hotels Is a Puzzle “It’s not easy feat moving homeless people into hotels to protect them from coronavirus, and nobody is happy with the pace. But things are moving ahead as the city finds its footing.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- A Consultant Expects Fewer Distressed Land Sales This Year. Here's Why “Land has less debt on it than in previous cycles, and there will likely be fewer land sales rather than price decreases this year.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Slowing Industrial Market Faces Uncertain Future as Coronavirus Lingers “The region’s industrial real estate market continued to see growth — albeit minimal — during the first quarter despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.” (The Post and Courier)
- Grocery Stores Should Move to an Online-Only Model, Experts Say “Some experts say grocery stores should move to a delivery and pickup only model.” (Eater New York)
- Amazon-owned Whole Foods Is Quietly Tracking Its Employees with a Heat Map Tool that Ranks Which Stores Are Most at Risk of Unionizing “Whole Foods is keeping an eye on stores at risk of unionizing through an interactive heat map, according to five people with knowledge of the matter and internal documents viewed by Business Insider.” (Business Insider)
- Insurers are Denying Coronavirus Claims. Restaurants Are Fighting Back “As the coronavirus pandemic upends the restaurant industry, insurers are denying restaurant companies’ claims for payouts that could help their businesses survive.” (CNBC)
- On a Vibrant Street in Brooklyn, Businesses Are Struggling for Survival “Merchants close their doors and wait for aid while some subsist on pickup and delivery orders.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Landlords, Commercial Tenants Negotiate Rent Breaks Amid Coronavirus Disruption “Many U.S. landlords whose commercial tenants are asking for rent relief due to the coronavirus pandemic are acquiescing, though some are asking for proof of financial strain before delaying or even forgiving payments.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
