10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 23, 2020)

- Macy’s Weighs Raising as Much as $5 Billion in Debt to Weather Coronavirus Crisis “Macy’s is taking extreme measures to avoid dire outcomes like bankruptcy, and will try to raise billions in debt to weather the pandemic crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.” (CNBC)
- Pandemic Is A Worsening Threat To The Rental Housing Market “Uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic have caused widespread disruption to the rental market, and the situation looks likely to get worse before it gets better.” (Forbes)
- Rising Insurance Costs Another Blow to Bruised Apartment Landlords “Insurance premiums for apartment buildings have been rising faster than for the rest of commercial real estate, further squeezing landlord profits during a challenging period to collect rent.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Amazon and Target Workers Plan 'Sickouts' Over Coronavirus Safety Concerns “Amazon and Target workers, on the front lines of COVID-19, are leading nationwide efforts to draw attention to the health risks they face delivering groceries and other critical supplies to Americans. Their approach? Planned sickouts.” (USA Today)
- This Time the Distress Buying Opportunities Will Be Different “One company that sent up a fund in 2018 sees different pockets of problems than what it initially expected.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Asheville Small Businesses Are Worried About Paying May Rent “As the month of April ends, some small businesses don't know how they're going to pay rent after the hits they've taken from the coronavirus.” (ABC Asheville)
- Here’s How Coronavirus Could Boost Demand for Phoenix Warehouse Space “The Greater Phoenix Industrial market could be poised for a surge in demand for warehouse/distribution space, according to a report released today by Colliers International in Arizona.” (AZ Big Media)
- Construction Sites Stay Busy During COVID-19 Outbreak “As offices and retail businesses closed in waves while COVID-19 took hold across the Lowcountry, one thing soon became clear: Construction sites were not closing down. Part of that is the essential nature of the business sector, especially because many of the companies involved in architecture, real estate and construction work in health care.” (Charleston Business)
- Credit Union: Relief Funding Takes Precedence Over Traditional Lending “Measures to contain the spread of coronavirus are still shifting by the day — and so are responses by investors, developers, builders, banks and buyers.” (Miami Herald)
- An Early Look at hte Impact of the Coronavirus on Restaurant Sales "Top 200 analysis: What recent same-stores sales results at public companies reveal about the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic’s toll." (Nation's Restaurant News)
