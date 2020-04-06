10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 6, 2020)

Over the weekend a coalition of 15 industry trade groups called on the federal government to establish a liquidity facility for mortgage servicers, reports Housing Wire. Commercial tenants in the U.K. are struggling to pay second quarter rents, according to CNBC. GlobeSt.com explored how multifamily property managers are weighing what to tell other tenants when a renter tests positive for COVID-19. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate industry.