10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 7, 2020)

- Federal Reserve Lowers Community Bank Leverage Ratio “The Federal Reserve announced Monday it was lowering the community bank leverage ratio to 8%, which would gradually rise back to 9% by 2022.” (Reuters)
- Homeowners Relying on Short-Term Rental Income Stung By Wave of Coronavirus Cancellations “It is too soon to predict how the new coronavirus pandemic will affect the larger luxury real-estate market. But the impact is already being keenly felt by homeowners who depend on short-term rental income they derive from annual events.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Two Workers at the Same Walmart Store Die of Coronavirus “Two workers at a Chicago-area Walmart store have died from the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed Sunday.” (CNN Business)
- Coronavirus Crisis ‘Not An Excuse’—Real Estate CEO says Those Who Can Should Pay Their Rent “The coronavirus pandemic should not be used as a reason for everybody to stop paying rent, Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau told CNBC.” (CNBC)
- U.S. Is Nowhere Close to Reopening the Economy, Experts Say “Here’s what economists say the United States needs to start returning to normal amid the coronavirus outbreak — and how the economy can survive in the meantime.” (The New York Times)
- Amazon Faces Another NYC Warehouse Strike as Dozens of Workers Have Coronavirus “Amazon is facing its second labor strike at a Staten Island warehouse where workers fear more than two dozen people have come down with COVID-19, according to labor groups that issued an advisory about the noon action.” (New York Post)
- Vornado’s CEO Says No Stock Buybacks. Why He’s Bullish. “Vornado will not be buying back stock after the sharp fall in the company’s share price this year.” (Barron’s)
- 74% of CFOs Plan to Permanently Shift Some of Their Workforce to Remote Positions “CFOs are already thinking beyond the end of the coronavirus and have plans to shift at least some of their onsite workforce to remote positions, according to a survey of CFOs and finance leaders by Gartner taken on March 30, 2020.” (GlobeSt.com)
- 9 Ways the Coronavirus Could Affect ESG Investments “While some doomsayers declare that the coronavirus pandemic could put an end to it as people are preoccupied with survival, it could instead turn out to be a trigger for a far greater interest in, and demand for, ESG options.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Chicago’s Spec Industrial Market Strong in the First Quarter; Second Quarter Brings Unknown “There’s a fresh worry, however, as many wonder if the COVID-19 pandemic will slow or even stop this activity.” (RE Journals)
