10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Aug. 26, 2020)

- Retail Landlords Offer Pandemic Clauses in New Leases “Retail landlords are including pandemic language in new leases, a previously rare feature as tenants seek protection after the first government-mandated coronavirus shutdowns in March complicated their negotiations for rent relief.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Airbnb IPO Could Be the 'Steal of the Century' if People Keep Switching from Hotels to Homes, Jim Cramer Says “Airbnb raised some eyebrows when it filed to go public last week, even as the pandemic continues to discourage global travel and depress demand on the home-sharing platform.” (Business Insider)
- JPMorgan Will Have Staff Cycle between Office and Remote Work in a Move that May Remake Wall Street “With Wall Street preparing for more of its traders and bankers to return to offices next month, a shift underway at JPMorgan Chase may have lasting implications for the entire industry.” (CNBC)
- The Shakeout in the ETF Industry Is Accelerating “Asset managers have closed more exchange-traded products than they have launched this year, a sign of how market gyrations have accelerated an industry shakeout.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Why Manufactured Housing Is the New Affordable Housing “Despite the zoning challenges, manufactured housing offers the only affordable detached housing option in the U.S.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Office Concessions Are Here But Maybe Not for Too Long “As pandemic-led pressures mount for office landlords, they are ramping up offers of free rent and larger tenant-improvement allowances to keep their space filled.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Strip Malls, Big-Box Stores Could be Used for Housing in LA “The COVID pandemic has caused dozens of formerly ubiquitous retail chains to declare bankruptcy and shutter stores, leaving an unprecedented amount of commercial space vacant. But there could be an upside.” (Spectrum News 1)
- Younger Workers Want Office Return More Than Older Ones: Surveys “There is an increasing body of evidence that the age cohort that most wants to return to the office is younger workers.” (Commercial Observer)
- The Legacy of Gerald Hines, Master Builder “Gerald D. Hines, the pioneering builder who died Sunday at the age of 95, changed skylines around the world and raised the bar for quality and style in commercial buildings.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Car Crashes into Outdoor Dining Area in NYC, Injuring Three “A car crashed into an outdoor dining setup on the Upper East Side Monday night, leaving one person hospitalized, authorities said.” (New York Post)
0 comments
Hide comments