10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (August 2, 2019)

- Rising Home Rents Put Big Landlords in Sweet Spot “The slump in home sales this spring has befuddled economists and bedeviled real-estate agents, given how low borrowing costs and unemployment have been. Big rental-home owners, on the other hand, are overjoyed.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Trump's New Tariffs Could Unleash an Avalanche of Store Closings on the US “President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, including footwear, apparel, electronics, and other consumer goods. The new tariffs, set to be imposed on September 1, could trigger mass store closures and force some retailers to raise prices, according to analysts and retail trade groups.” (Business Insider)
- What Is The Best Type Of Commercial Property To Invest In? “Do you know what flex space is? It is just about the hottest, most in-demand commercial property type right now — and no, it is not space made for a yoga studio. It is a light industrial complex where each unit has a showroom on one side and an office on the other. Flex industrial spaces are some of the lowest-risk investment properties, and they stay full.” (Forbes)
- Analysts Sorting Winners and Losers as New Set of Tariffs Take Aim at Nike, Retailers “A new set of tariffs on China that particularly targets retailers has Wall Street deciding which companies will be able to clear the bar, and which will stumble when the new levies go into effect.” (CNBC)
- WeWork Seeks $6B Financing, Contingent on IPO Success “WeWork Cos. is setting up $6 billion in financing to pursue its global ambitions, but there’s an unusual catch: It must first succeed in its initial public offering next month.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Redfin Reports Better-Than-Expected Earnings As Real Estate Tech Startups Seize Momentum “Better-than-expected second-quarter earnings lifted shares of discount real estate brokerage Redfin in after-hours trading Thursday. Revenue for the quarter was $197.8 million, up 39% from a year ago, while the company reported a net loss of $12.6 million, compared with income of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss per share was $0.14. All measures were better than analyst estimates.” (Forbes)
- Office Investors Strategically Shift to Suburban Product “Office investment is picking up in suburban markets. According to a recent office sentiment report from Real Capital Markets, office investors are becoming more bullish on select suburban office markets with strong job growth. In fact, 37% respondents in the survey said that value-add deals in suburban markets were the best opportunities in office investment today.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Coworking to Overtake Tech as Office Leasing Driver “Coworking will likely overtake the tech sector this year as the biggest driver of office leasing in the U.S., JLL anticipates in a recent market report, while major flexible office operators such as WeWork and Spaces continue their rampant expansion.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- A Ranking of WeWork’s Largest Landlords “Since it began taking up space for its coworking business, WeWork has been the talk of the commercial real estate industry. Its heavy spending has raised concerns that it is a volatile business model, especially in the face of a potential downturn—and the numbers speak for themselves. Last year, the company’s revenue doubled, but so did its losses. What’s more, Japanese bank SoftBank curbed its investment in the company from $16 billion to $2 billion.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- How Much Is Too Much When it Comes to Dallas-Fort Worth Coworking Offices? “The biggest consumer of office space in the Dallas-area this year isn't the tech industry, financial services firms or energy companies. Shared office centers are gobbling up the most office space in our market.” (Dallas News)
0 comments
Hide comments