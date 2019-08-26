10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (August 26, 2019)

- Trump’s Signature New York Hotel and the Art of the Compromise “The Trump Organization is expected to overhaul the signage, reflecting in part the strains the Trump presidency has placed on the family’s brand in Mr. Trump’s ever-hostile hometown.” (The New York Times)
- How To Lose And Rebuild A Real Estate Portfolio “Unencumbered real estate — real estate without debt or mortgage — is a beautiful thing to me. My goal was to acquire as much as I could afford.” (Forbes)
- Smart-Lock Startup Latch Secures Funding and Customers, But Opens Concerns “The company is primed to grow after closing a $126 million funding round last month, but there have been growing pains. A lawsuit against a landlord who had installed the smart locks in Hell’s Kitchen earlier this year prompted concern from some city residents and elected officials, who fear Latch (which was not named in the suit) and its rivals could bring the privacy concerns of the digital age to their front doors.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- How To Sell Your Real Estate Investment: Top Five Preparation Tips “Just as important as acquiring a real estate investment is knowing how you are going to exit. Selling a property takes a great amount of knowledge and coordination, and it can take months to prepare and execute.” (Forbes)
- Facial Recognition Technology Requires Smart Legislation “Facial recognition is a powerful new technology that can be applied to a range of socially beneficial use cases: Making schools safer by identifying who is entering a campus. Assisting in the search for a lost child in a stadium. It can also be misused, compromising the rights and individual privacy of citizens—government entities engaging in surveillance of an individual (or a group) without a court order, for instance.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Reno, the Next Hotspot for Retail Development “Capstone Advisors has identified the Reno market in Nevada has a target for new retail construction. Like nearby Las Vegas, Reno has also experience economic and population growth, and now has a pent-up demand for retail and services.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Why Now is the Ideal Time to Invest in Multifamily “It’s the end of the cycle and there are fears that supply may be catching up with demand in some markets. But Burns, managing director at Walker & Dunlop, insists that now is the ideal time to invest in the multifamily asset class—especially if you are also seeking financing.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Condominium and Apartment Builder Confidence Rises in U.S. “U.S. builder confidence for new multifamily housing improved in the second quarter of 2019, Based on the latest results of the National Association of Home Builders' Multifamily Market Survey” (World Property Journal)
- Industrial on Ice “Two-day delivery. Next day delivery. Same day delivery. The new norm for shipping standards is only getting shorter. In fact, McKinsey reported that 20-25% of the consumer market will be handled by same-day delivery service by 2025.” (Inman)
- As Minimum Wages Rise, Hotels, Industrial, Retail Are Feeling The Pressure “Cities, counties and states across the U.S. are increasing their minimum wage as advocates push for a $15/hour nationwide baseline, and the rising labor costs are forcing owners and occupiers of commercial real estate to rethink their business models.” (Bisnow)
