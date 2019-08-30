10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (August 30, 2019)

- WeWork Is Going Public. Are Its Numbers Too Private? “There’s a lot that the world’s hottest real estate company isn’t telling us as it prepares for its stock market debut.” (The New York Times)
- This Piece of the US Real Estate Market Is Flashing a Warning Sign “The US market for commercial real estate flashed a warning sign in the first half of 2019.” (CNN)
- The Fed Cut Rates. What Does This Mean For Real Estate Investors? “While interest rate reductions are generally a good thing for the economy at large, they can have mixed effects for real estate investors. Knowing the specific impacts this policy change will have allows you to effectively (and profitably) navigate these waters.” (Forbes)
- Three Core Strategies To Actively Increase Your Rental Property's Value “There are many ways to increase rental property value actively. Top strategies include renovating to increase the market value of each unit, maintaining a lean operation, deploying sustainable operation/design strategies and ensuring competitive market rental rates.” (Forbes)
- Why Forever 21 Will Probably Go Bankrupt and Disappear “Forever 21 has been eaten alive by the new monsters in retail today, digital shopping and ginormous discount stores finally offering hot fashion at their always good prices.” (Yahoo Finance)
- Why You Should Still Refi While Rates Are Low “Last year, there was a rush to refinance debt while interest rates remained low because most owners expect rates to increase this year. While rates did increase initially, the Fed has since shifted its policy and cut rates back again—but that doesn’t mean there is not need to continue to lock in low rates.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Shaping Up DC “A fitness center in the office once meant a dank, windowless room inhabited by a few lonesome treadmills in the basement of a soaring complex. Today it means Peloton. And trainers. And mirror virtual training screens. And landlords sometimes make them one of the first stops on the property tour.” (Commercial Observer)
- Office Renewal Intentions Reach All-Time High “After many years of steady renewal intentions, national office renewal intentions increased again this quarter to 68.4 percent of office tenants indicating they are likely to renew their lease. This increase marks six continuous quarters of growth beginning with 63.8 percent intent in the first quarter of 2018 as well as the highest renewal intentions for office that we have ever documented.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Where is Experiential Retail Headed? “A recent study explored the future of experiential retail─such as axe-throwing bars, food halls and escape rooms─all of which are booming in Dallas. The authors of the Cushman & Wakefield report suggest that the increased drive for experience-based retail across the nation and in Dallas reflects a deeper economic trend─one with implications that go far beyond shopping centers and the shifting tastes of Millennial consumers.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Is Cooling Ahead for the Hotel Market? “Citing changes in the depth and timing of an expected slowdown in the U.S. economy, CBRE hospitality experts are predicting a deceleration in demand for hotel guestrooms now through 2020 and have lowered forecasts for RevPAR. The good news is the outlook for 2021 has improved, according to the September edition of Hotel Horizons.” (Commercial Property Executive)
