10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (August 6, 2019)

- Can Energy-Producing Buildings Work in Swampy South? Atlanta Is Trying “A two-story Atlanta building designed to produce more energy than it consumes is poised to open in early fall, a crucial test case of whether a large-scale environmentally-advanced project can achieve its goals in the heat and humidity of the Southeast.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Wealth Manager Iconiq, Known for Silicon Valley Ties, Widens Real-Estate Holdings “An investment firm known for its ties to Mark Zuckerberg is buying up apartments in major U.S. cities, as the wealth manager makes its first significant move into the residential rental market.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Walmart Shooting in El Paso Renews Attention on Crime Frequency at Its Stores “Walmart is the world’s largest retailer, with more than 4,000 sprawling stores dotted across every region of the United States. And partly because it operates in so many places, crime, some of it deadly, seems to follow it.” (New York Times)
- Foreign Purchases Of U.S. Homes Have Fallen 36% “Foreign demand for American homes is evaporating. That's according to the National Association of Realtors who reported that the dollar value of homes purchased by foreigners plummeted 36% between April 2018 and March 2019.” (Forbes)
- JPMorgan’s WeWork IPO Pursuit Many Years and Loans in Making “When WeWork Cos.’ Adam Neumann sits down with investment bankers, he’s known to casually mention one of his longtime financial advisers: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon.” (Bloomberg)
- Growing Trade War Threatens City Tourism “New visitors from China have filled the city’s ever-rising number of hotel rooms even as tourism from places like Canada and Germany stagnates. But Chinese tourists may about to become a lot more scarce here, thanks to the escalating U.S.-China trade war.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- CRE Lending’s 2nd Quarter Momentum “After faltering in the face of market volatility early in the year, commercial real estate lending activity rose 2.3 percent in the second quarter, according to a new report from CBRE. Further, the pace of CRE loan closings in the second quarter was 20.8 percent higher than 12 months prior.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Seed Money: Real Estate as a Backdoor to Cannabis Investing … At Your Own Risk! “For cannabis businesses, everything starts with commercial property. It’s the lifeblood. Businesses and upstart entrepreneurs are required to show proof of right to real property prior to even being considered for a U.S. state license to operate — finite opportunities that are in no way guaranteed.” (Commercial Observer)
- A Look at Boston's Booming Life Sciences Real Estate Market “It’s well-established that the two largest hubs of the life sciences and biotech startups are Boston and San Francisco, with Boston and Cambridge edging out their West Coast counterparts. Typically, these are cited as desirable because of access to top-level academic institutions such as Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology on the East Coast and University of California-San Francisco and UC-Berkeley on the West Coast, and nearness to venture capital.” (BioSpace)
- Best Time In A Generation To Purchase Commercial Real Estate “Regardless of the economic climate, arguments can always be made for why small business owners should purchase their commercial properties. With a steadily growing economy and still historically low interest rates, reasons to buy rather than rent are incredibly compelling right now.” (Forbes)
