10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 13, 2019)

- U.S. and China Reach Phase One Trade Agreement “The U.S. and China have reached a preliminary agreement in their long-running trade war, President Trump and China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said in separate statements Friday.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Workforce Multifamily Rentals Will Remain CRE's 'Darling' In 2020 “Today, demand for workforce multifamily housing is far outpacing supply. To keep pace, apartment developers would need to build an average of 328,000 units per year through 2030 — a figure that has only been met once in the past 30 years.” (Forbes)
- The Last Decade in Real Estate, and a Peek into the Next One “As we barrel towards the start of a new decade, it’s amazing to think about the ongoing transformation within real estate.” (Tech Crunch)
- Target Taking Tishmanʼs Times Square Store “Tishman Realty’s E*Walk entertainment and experiential retail complex in Times Square has executed a lease with Target Corporation for a new 33,000 s/f store.” (Real Estate Weekly)
- 5 Policy Issues That Could Affect Commercial Real Estate In 2020 “But beneath the noise of the White House race, policy debates will take place from the halls of Congress to local city councils that could have significant impacts on the commercial real estate industry.” (Bisnow)
- Largest Medical Supplier in the US Will Build a $65 Million Facility in Orange County “After receiving $4.3 million in local and state incentives in September to select western Orange County as a site for a distribution center, Medline Industries Inc. is building a $65.3 million facility in Mebane south of I-85 and I-40.” (The News & Observer)
- First Look: Field Street District in Dallas “Initial plans call for 1.2 million square feet of office space—in 700,000-square-foot and 500,000-square-foot towers—a hotel, and two residential towers with about 300 units in each. There also will be about 30,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet in amenity space, mostly restaurants and resident/tenant services.” (D Magazine)
- Foreign Investors Weigh In on the Key Plays in CRE “The U.S. continues to see persistent investment streams from foreign investors, but the players are changing, as are the target assets.” (Commercial Observer)
- The Office Buildings That Will Excel in 2020 “Newer buildings with modern infrastructure that accommodates high-speed telecommunications and the column spacings and higher ceilings will be winners. Building without these features could struggle, even in prime locations.” (GlobeSt.com)
- How the Pop-Up Market Has Matured “As pop-ups continue their growth in popularity throughout the retail world, Cushman & Wakefield examined how this niche model has evolved from the traditional pop-ups into the various non-traditional counterparts.” (Commercial Property Executive)
0 comments
Hide comments