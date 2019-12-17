10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 17, 2019)

- Once Affordable, Phoenix Rents Among Fastest Rising in US “Phoenix long has been considered an inexpensive place to live, but that may be changing. Even some middle-class people are struggling to make ends meet as the desert city experiences some of the nation’s fastest-rising rents, jumping as much as 7% over the past year.” (AP)
- Real-Estate Stocks Chalk Up Best Return in Five Years “Real-estate stocks have rallied this year and were returning better than 20% after 11 months, boosted by declining interest rates.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Louisville Development Reflects City’s Struggles With Growth “The project, One Park, will add new life to an underused parcel of land, but it does little to counter a shortage of homes for lower-income families.” (The New York Times)
- Renting Sees Resurgence, Especially With Seniors And High Earners “The beginning of a new decade is almost upon us, and according to the latest data, we’ll enter it with a resurging demand for renting.” (Forbes)
- Is PropTech About To Have Its ‘Man On The Moon’ Moment? “Proptech has grown into a massive industry with worldwide fundraising by proptech companies valued at $18 billion in 2018, according to a Deloitte report from earlier this year; and for those of us invested in the future of PropTech, we see this not as a bubble, but as a reach for the stars.” (Forbes)
- The Next Frontier in Industrial Activity? It Might Be Time to Head South “Over the past 10 years—a time of renaissance for warehouse and distribution space—Chicago’s far South Side received less than 2 percent of the new industrial development that came to the wider metro. But the area’s prospects may be looking up.” (RE Journals)
- Will Real Estate Prices Continue to Climb? Experts Offer Predictions for 2020 “Will 2020 bring a buyer’s market to Miami residential real estate? Here’s what the experts have to say:” (Miami Herald)
- In Jersey City, Owners Say Amenities Are More Important Than Ever “In Jersey City, the amenity war is just as raging as the one across the Hudson, and experts at a recent panel for development in the city said they’ve been key not only in attracting residents but retaining them.” (Real Estate Weekly)
- All Signs Point to a Slowing Industrial Asset Class “The industrial asset class has been the darling of the commercial real estate industry for the last few years, buoyed by e-commerce and other related trends. However, there are indications its growth will slow in 2020, based on numerous statistics.” (GlobeSt.com)
- The Coming Year Will Be Pivotal for Commercial Real Estate “2020 will be good, but not great. In the 2020 Real Estate Market Outlook by CBRE, chairman of Americas research Spencer Levy says it could be a pivotal year for the U.S. commercial real estate industry, with a keen focus on geopolitical, economic and local regulatory issues.” (Mortgage Professional America)
0 comments
Hide comments