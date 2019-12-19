10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 19, 2019)

- Retailers Brace for Bigger Holiday Returns Season “Shoppers may love ordering stuff online, but when it comes to returning that holiday sweater, many would rather drop it off at the store.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- The Rise of Amazon Has Led to a Split between Thriving and Struggling Malls “The past decade has spawned a division between the haves and have-nots of U.S. malls. In the last 10 years, more consumers shifted their purchasing to Amazon from brick-and-mortar retailers. RadioShack, Toys R Us and Sears went bankrupt. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of stores have gone dark as retailers seek to cut costs.” (CNBC)
- Seniors Want to Go Back to Class. Universities Want to Sell Them Real Estate. “More schools are building or planning senior-living facilities on or near campus to cater to baby boomers who view college as a stimulating alternative to bingo at an archetypal retirement home.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- CRE Isn't Broken -- It's Just Patient “There’s no denying that commercial real estate has long lagged other industries when it comes to employing disruptive technology. But while CRE may not be a pioneer in innovation, the industry is far from broken and is instead evolving at a pace that reflects its history and its values.” (Forbes)
- D-FW Warehouse Leasing and Construction Set Records in 2019 “North Texas warehouse demand soared to a record level in 2019, fueled by e-commerce and consumer products company growth.” (Dallas Morning News)
- 5 CRE Predictions for 2020 “No one truly knows what the future will hold, but it doesn't stop us from trying. Experts have stated their opinions of where the commercial real estate (CRE) market will go next year.” (Motley Fool)
- Rethinking Chicago’s Unluckiest Mall “After losing four anchors in five years, Stratford Square became the poster child for the retail apocalypse. Now it’s attempting an equally dramatic makeover.” (Chicago Magazine)
- Does Wynwood Really Need More Office and Retail Space? This Developer Thinks So “Foot traffic is booming on Wynwood’s busy Northwest 24th Street. Now, developers are eyeing the Northwest 28th Street corridor as the next neighborhood hot spot.” (Miami Herald)
- Best Buy to Open New Flagship on Fifth Avenue “Best Buy signed a ten-year lease for 40,839 square feet at the 36-story building, which stretches from East 43rd to East 44th Street, for $8.25 million a year, or $202 per square feet, according to the documents. The electronics store will open a flagship store that will occupy the ground floor, the mezzanine floor and the lower level.” (Commercial Observer)
- How Pop-Up Shopping Transformed the Retail Sector in 2019 “Research released by Cushman & Wakefield has dubbed 2019 the “year of the pop-up,” as scores of digitally native brands broke into bricks-and-mortar physical spaces and local entrepreneurship and upstart brands proliferated.” (Real Estate Weekly)
