10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 5, 2019)

- Parking Lots, Once Asphalt Wasteland, Become Golden Opportunities “As more suburbanites move downtown, developers are seeking new land for housing and offices, creating opportunities for owners of empty parking lots.” (The New York Times)
- Trump Warns Trade Talks With China May Last Past 2020 Election “The president said he was in no rush to complete a deal, injecting further uncertainty into a dispute that has rocked global markets.” (The New York Times)
- Target Plans to Open a Store in New York’s Times Square in 2022 “Target is bolstering its presence in the Big Apple with a store in the heart of Times Square, CNBC has learned.” (CNBC)
- Big New Suburban Warehouses Fetch Nearly $200 Million “A local developer has sold two big suburban warehouse developments for nearly $200 million, cashing out even before filling them up with tenants. The Chicago industrial real estate market is so strong these days that developers like Bridge are stamping out massive warehouses in the suburbs, selling them quickly and moving on to their next project.” (Crain’s Chicago Business)
- Rent the Runway Partners with W Hotels So You Can Pack Lighter “The clothing and accessories rental service has teamed up with Marriott International’s W Hotels brand to launch a one-of-a-kind rental experience at four locations: W Aspen, W South Beach, W Washington D.C. and W Hollywood.” (CNBC)
- This High School Class Aims to Alleviate South Florida’s Industrial Labor Shortage “A multinational company is helping to alleviate the labor shortages plaguing South Florida’s industrial market by going back to high school.” (Miami Herald)
- Hunger for Yield Driving Big Gains in Net Lease Sector “U.S. net-lease investment in 2019 is on pace to surpass last year’s record level, with an increasing number of domestic and foreign investors attracted to this asset class by the prospect for strong risk-adjusted returns, according to the latest research from CBRE.” (Real Estate Weekly)
- Developers and Retail Landlords Think Cash Flow and Adaptive Reuse “Talks about a slowdown in commercial real estate have been constant. However, developers and retail landlords are steadily rolling out projects to create value.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Heading Into 2020, Here Is What Foreign Investors Are Targeting In CRE “China’s retraction from the United States commercial real estate market has left a mark — but there are new substitutes waiting in the wings, coming from all corners of the globe.” (Bisnow)
- Labor Shortage, Other Challenges Threaten Healthcare Growth “Healthcare has become a key national social and economic issues. It is also a crucial asset class in commercial real estate, especially as demand continues to grow. But to meet that demand, first companies must overcome the challenges in the space.” (GlobeSt.com)
