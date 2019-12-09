10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (December 9, 2019)

- Amazon Leases New Manhattan Office Space, Less Than a Year After HQ2 Pullout “Amazon. com Inc. and Facebook Inc. are loading up on new office space in New York City, helping fuel an expansion of tech companies that is remaking a swath of Manhattan less than a year after Amazon dropped plans to build its second headquarters in the city.” (The Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Boomers And Seniors Finding Great Benefits From Smart Home Technology “Boomers and seniors are an enthusiastic and growing market for [smart home] features, which can make living independently easier, safer, healthier and more enjoyable for the 55-plus crowd.” (Forbes)
- Utah Ranks Among The Fastest Growing States In The Nation, Here’s Why “Utah’s economy is booming thanks to a combination of strong employment growth, a vibrant tech industry and collaboration between business, labor and government.” (Forbes)
- Homebuilders Aren’t Keeping Up with Millennials “While the majority of both single- and multifamily home construction is in millennial-dense counties, it actually lags the rest of the nation when it comes to meeting demand.” (CNBC)
- Medical Office Buildings Draw Stronger Interest From Institutional Investors in U.S. “Strong fundamentals have increasingly made U.S. medical office real estate a favorite of institutional investors, keeping investment volumes at high levels and capitalization rates low this year in relation to conventional offices, according to a report from CBRE.” (World Property Journal)
- Stonewood Alchemy Real Estate Adds 44 Properties to US Portfolio “SA property group Stonewood Alchemy Real Estate (SARE) is making its second investment in the world’s largest commercial property market, the US.” (BusinessDay)
- Underwriting Was More Aggressive in Q3 But CBRE Isn’t Worried “As lending increased in the third quarter, so did aggressive underwriting. The underwriting on loans tracked by CBRE Capital Markets in the third quarter posted declines in underwritten cap rates and debt yields, marking a sharp departure from trends seen in the second quarter.” (GlobeSt.com)
- More Apartments on the Way in Dallas’ Midtown Park Redevelopment “Atlanta-based apartment builder Wood Partners has broken ground on a North Dallas rental community. The apartments are scheduled to open in early 2021.” (Dallas Morning News)
- The Miami Beach-based Casa Tua buys Wynwood Office Building for $3 Million “Casa Tua Lifestyle, based out of Miami Beach for 30 years, bought an office building in Wynwood on Thursday.” (Miami Herald)
- 5 Boston-Area Real Estate Trends that Need to Continue in the 2020s “There are some Boston-area real estate and development trends that clearly will not survive the decade now ending. Then there are others that will. And, finally, there are others that should. These are those trends.” (Curbed Boston)
