10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Feb. 12, 2020)

- Stakes Run High for Mall Owner Trying to Save Forever 21 “Analysts are split about whether Simon Property Group Inc.’s bid to rescue a distressed fast-fashion retailer will succeed, but even skeptics say the mall giant may have little choice but to salvage one of its most important tenants.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Outdoor Retailer REI Building the Most Outdoorsy HQ Ever “In a Seattle suburb, retailer Recreational Equipment Inc. is building a new headquarters that is blurring the boundaries between office and nature.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Your New Condo? That Was the Sports Desk “The architecture and location of many former newspaper headquarters appeal to tech companies, urban homeowners and even beer connoisseurs.” (The New York Times)
- Another Strong Year in Commercial Real Estate Predicted for 2020 “The Boulos Company's 2020 Market Outlook says the commercial space vacancy rate in greater Portland increased for the first time in six years, but vacancy rates in downtown Portland dropped.” (Portland Press Herald)
- Realtors Say Pot Equals “Hot” “A new definition for “hot property” has emerged within the real estate market. The recent string of state-level marijuana legalization continues to impact commercial property demand and residential housing decisions throughout the United States.” (The Atascadero News)
- What Will Your Office Look Like in 2030? “While 2030 is unlikely to bring us such things, it is true that office workspace will not look the same as it does today.” (Knox News)
- No Recession for Logistics Real Estate in 2020 “Industrial and logistics real estate growth will remain strong throughout this year, although it probably will not progress at quite the same torrid pace it has enjoyed in recent years, according to recent predictions by industry professionals.” (Material Handling & Logistics)
- Commercial Rental Rates Jump 8% In Pittsburgh, Residential Rental Rates Remain Steady “A recent study found commercial rents in Pittsburgh jumped quite a bit in 2019.” (CBS Pittsburgh)
- Overlooked for Years, North Charleston’s South End Awaits Transformation “Planners and developers are realizing that, after years of sitting dormant, lower North Charleston is ideal for growth because it’s both affordable and centrally located.” (The Post and Courier)
- L.A. Rent Growth Expected Across CRE Assets in 2020 “Rents are expected to climb again in Los Angeles in 2020 across commercial real estate asset classes. According to the 2020 market forecast from Avison Young, Los Angeles will continue to have record-low unemployment this year, which will fuel industry growth and demand for real estate across asset classes.” (GlobeSt.com)
