10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Feb. 13, 2020)

- CoStar to Buy Apartment Search Firm RentPath for $588 Million “CoStar Group Inc. has agreed to buy RentPath Inc. for $588 million, as the real-estate data giant pushes deeper into the fast-growing business of helping renters find apartments online.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- The Future Of Real Estate: Fintech 50 2020 “From an AI-enabled title company to a landlord that wants to help its tenants become owners, these companies are using software to rethink the experience of buying, selling and owning property.” (Forbes)
- U.S. Travel Industry Set for Multibillion-Dollar Hit From Coronavirus “That effective freeze on visitors from China is a blow to hotels, retailers and other businesses that have come to rely on their spending.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Why Build-To-Rent Is Garnering Multifamily Investors' Attention “Real estate investors are always looking for the next big thing. In the near future, I predict that that could be full neighborhoods with nothing but build-to-rent single-family homes, as investors like me are finding yields that are 100 to 200 basis points higher than traditional single-family homes or multifamily rental properties.” (Forbes)
- Commercial Real Estate Booms in Cannabis-friendly States “Investors are buying up warehouses and retail space in cannabis-friendly states.” (Yahoo Finance)
- Merck to Open Outpost at Center City WeWork, as Big Companies See Coworking as a Passage into Philly “Drugmaker Merck & Co., a longtime denizen of suburban offices in Pennsylvania and its home state of New Jersey, is establishing a Center City beachhead at a WeWork Cos. coworking location in the Market East district, the latest big corporation to use shared offices as a way to step lightly into central Philadelphia.” (The Philadelphia Inquirer)
- California Buyers Look North for Higher Returns “California would-be homebuyers have streamed into Oregon and Washington for some time now. Investors are now following suit with increasing volume.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Report: Rent burden impacting more $75,000-a-year earners “Rental market conditions in the United States have changed fundamentally since the Great Recession, according to America’s Rental Housing 2020, a new report from the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. The report shows how it has become harder than ever for middle-income Americans to pay the rent.” (Real Estate Weekly)
- 4th-Quarter Office Space Net Absorption Tops 1 million SF in Phoenix “The Greater Phoenix office market experienced its best year since 2008, posting very strong net absorption and adding more than 3.4 million square feet of new office space to the inventory, according to a report from Colliers International.” (AZ Big Media)
- Commercial and Multifamily Mortgage Maturities to Increase in 2020 “Around 7% of outstanding commercial and multifamily mortgages will mature in 2020, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.” (Mortgage Professional America)
