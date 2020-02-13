10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Feb. 14, 2020)

- Why Retail Vacancies Create a Massive Opportunity for the Experience Economy “’While there are a lot of retailers closing locations, physical real estate isn’t going away. We're very excited about companies that are building business models for those spaces.’” (Forbes)
- Never Mind the Internet. Here’s What’s Killing Malls. “Yes, the Internet has changed the way we shop. But taken together, other factors have caused greater harm to traditional retail stores, an economist says.” (The New York Times)
- More Office Space Is in the Pipeline for Wynwood. But When Will Tenants Flood in? “Office space development in Wynwood keeps growing, but some South Florida brokers are struggling to find tenants to fill the new inventory.” (Miami Herald)
- Legal Pot Could Boost Property Demand – NAR “The NAR’s Marijuana and Real Estate: A Budding Issue study found that in states where marijuana is legal, more than a third of real estate professionals polled said they saw an increase in requests for warehouses and other properties used for storage.” (Mortgage Professional America)
- Cruise Traffic Is Up in South Florida. Here’s What that Means for the Hotel Industry “The number of cruise passengers in South Florida grew in 2019 continuing a five-year upward trend. That means a boost for hotel development and room rates, too.” (Miami Herald)
- Investors Rushing to Place Capital Before Expected Slowdown Later this Year “In Chicago and nationally, commercial real estate investors, brokers and lenders all agree that the industry will see strong activity for the first half of 2020. However, dynamics such as a decelerating economy, trade conflicts, labor availability and the presidential election may turn some actors into fence-sitters by the second half of the year.” (RE Journals)
- U.S Industrial Market Enjoyed 3 Billion Square Feet of User Growth Over Last Decade “According to Transwestern's latest national report on the U.S. industrial sector, between the first quarter of 2010 and the fourth quarter of 2019, the U.S. industrial market experienced occupancy gains of more than 3 billion square feet.” (World Property Journal)
- Capital One's Reynolds: 2020 Set to Be Another Big Year for Multifamily “As senior vice president on Capital One’s Commercial Real Estate Finance team based in Chicago, Tom Reynolds understands the Midwest’s multifamily market. That’s why Midwest Real Estate News recently spoke with Reynolds about the state of the apartment sector in 2020 and what the future might hold for this still-booming asset class.” (RE Journals)
- Connected IoT Devices Are on the Rise—So Are Security Threats “Unfortunately, the rise of connected IoT devices has also led to increased security risks, IT media site Tech Guidance reports.” (Connected Real Estate Magazine)
- Amazon’s at it Again with Huge Warehouse Lease at DFW Airport “Amazon’s plan to lease a huge new warehouse at DFW International Airport is confirmed. The digital commerce giant is leasing the almost 1 million-square-foot DFW Commerce Center building at 2601 S. Airfield Drive in Irving, new filings with the state of Texas show.” (Dallas Morning News)
