10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Feb. 4, 2020)

- How NYC’s Tech Boom Will Impact Real Estate “The question that those in the real estate industry are asking: Where will all these new tech employees live? Will they stay on the West Side in favor of a shorter commute, or will they move further afield? (Forbes)
- U.S. Banks Keep Business Loan Standards Unchanged in Fourth Quarter “Loan officers at U.S. banks reported leaving lending standards for businesses and most commercial real estate unchanged in the fourth quarter, a Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday, although they expect to tighten standards for most types of business loans this year.” (Reuters)
- Is Co-living the New Craigslist? “As rents continue to rise, more people are looking beyond websites like Craigslist for a shared living arrangement that offers lower costs and better perks. As a result, the number of co-living offerings has expanded dramatically in the last few years.” (CNBC)
- Commercial Real Estate Industry Still 'Walking on Sunshine' “The combination of low, low interest rates and an economy that keeps chugging along has made it difficult to be negative about commercial real estate.” (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
- Filling Commercial Vacancies in 2020? 3 Ways to be Smart, Current and Local “Consider the following ideas for filling vacancies from the experts at Capital Rivers Commercial.” (Sacramento Business Journal)
- Forget Hurricanes and Sea Rise. This Bill Could Lead to a Building Boom in the Keys “The Florida Keys has been battered by hurricanes, flooded by sea level rise and is gentrifying quickly. But one state lawmaker from Naples wants to add thousands more homes to the island chain, a place many local leaders believe is already built to capacity.” (Miami Herald)
- The Suburban Office Market's Big Year “Suburban office landlords in 2019 gained back all their tenant losses from the year before and then some, a critical bounceback for a market trying to recover from a wave of corporate defections over the past decade.” (Crain’s Chicago Business)
- The Top PropTech Trends: 6 Technologies Disrupting The Property And Real Estate Industry “Here are my top six PropTech trends that are happening now.” (Forbes)
- Marcus & Millichap: A Solid, Not Spectacular, Self-Storage Year on the Way? “U.S. residents love their self-storage units. And that remains good news for anyone investing in this sector of the commercial real estate industry.” (RE Journals)
- Law Firms Join the Modern, Flexible Office Trend “Law firms have been one of the mainstays in traditional office space; however, that trend may be shifting. Law firm leasing expert Jonathan J. Larsen at Avison Young, has seen more law firms considering small and more efficient workspaces.” (GlobeSt.com)
