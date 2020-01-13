10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Jan. 14, 2019)

- She Was a Star of New York Real Estate, but Her Life Story Was a Lie “Faith Hope Consolo cut a glamorous figure in the flashy, late 20th-century world of New York City real estate. She had the entire press fooled, including us. Then a message came in.” (The New York Times)
- The Biggest Retailers We Lost In The 2010s “With all of this change, there were casualties with a number of well-loved and long-established brands disappearing due to their failure to adapt to the new retail environment they found themselves in and the challenges this presented to their outdated business models.” (Forbes)
- The Future of Flexible Office Space: Is It a Passing Trend? “Flexible office spaces saw explosive growth over the last decade, and some industry experts believe this trend will continue for another 10 years at least. The sector is expected to account for 30% of the office markets in the US by 2030, according to research by commercial real estate services firm JLL.” (Mortgage Professional America)
- Top 10 CRE Investment Predictions for 2020 “At this moment, 2020 looks well positioned for further growth for commercial real estate, albeit perhaps not as much as the pace seen in the last few years. Following are 10 investment predictions for the year that will help shape this year’s growth.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Construction Projects Poised to Transform Central Ohio This Year “Work will begin this year on a new stadium, a new look for the North Market and dozens of other developments that will continue the transformation of central Ohio. Despite the surge of construction in the past few years, experts say this year could be the most significant yet.” (The Columbus Dispatch)
- Local Restaurant to Open Downtown Eatery “Workers are finishing a new Downtown Albuquerque retail center, the future home to a new concept from the owner of a popular local Mexican restaurant.” (Albuquerque Journal)
- Three Questions with ... NorthMarq's John Reed “There’s something about Omaha. This market remains one of the steadiest in the Midwest, with brokers closing a solid number of big deals each year and new companies flocking to the city’s downtown core and surrounding neighborhoods. What’s behind Omaha’s success?” (Real Estate Journals)
- 8 Tips to Turn Class B and C Offices More Energy Efficient “Urban Land Institute’s latest report Unlocking Hidden Value in Class B/C Office Buildings outlines eight specific strategies to reduce energy costs and improve property values.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- D-FW Warehouse Boom Continues with Millions of Square Feet of Buildings on the Way “Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the country’s biggest industrial construction markets, with more than 23 million square feet of buildings on the way.” (Dallas Morning News)
- Single-Tenant Net Lease Cap Rates Reach Historic Lows “The fourth quarter brought record low cap rates for single-tenant national net lease properties in the retail, office and industrial spaces, according to the 4Q2019 Net Lease Market Report by The Boulder Group.” (GlobeSt.com)
