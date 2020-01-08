10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (January 9, 2019)

- Macy’s to Close 29 Locations “Macy’s Inc. said sales fell in the critical holiday quarter and it would close about 29 stores, but the sales decline wasn’t as sharp as investors had feared amid mounting competition and a shift to online shopping.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- How 2020 Shapes Up For Coworking and Flexible Office Space “According to Colliers International, coworking is one of the few growing office demand sources. And there’s plenty of room for it to run. Even with all its growth over the past decade, flexible office space still comprises just a fraction – less than 2% — of all office space in primary office markets, Colliers reports.” (Forbes)
- Small Investors Pour Cash Into Reborn Real-Estate Funds “Individual investors are flocking to these nontraded real-estate investment trusts in search of higher returns and more stable sources of income at a time when bonds offer minuscule yields. They tout annual dividends of more than 5% and typically require investors to put in at least $2,500.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- This Is What 2020 Has In Store For Proptech, According to Seven VCs “Happy New Year to all my readers! As promised in my last post, I am kicking off 2020 with seven proptech VCs’ predictions on what lies in store for the sector this year and beyond.” (Forbes)
- Realtors, Developers Worry About Climate Change — but Buyers Aren’t Fretting Just Yet “For the past six years, climate change has been on the bottom of the list of concerns for real estate industry professionals. Now it’s on top.” (Miami Herald)
- Dallas-Fort Worth’s Retail Real Estate Market Chipped Away at its Overbuilt State Last Year “The region completed another year that chipped away at its reputation for being one of the most overbuilt retail markets in the nation.” (Dallas Morning News)
- Apartments Dominate Top Northeast Florida Commercial Sales in 2019 “Seven apartment community sales dominated the top 10 commercial transactions in Northeast Florida for 2019. They sold for a collective $417 million.” (Jacksonville Daily Record)
- Small-Scale Urban Developments Starting to Sprout. Thank a Change in the Parking Code “Five years ago, the city eliminated a parking requirement for small-scale buildings. Now, dense multifamily buildings are cropping up on small lots across the city.” (Miami Herald)
- 2020 Real Estate Opportunities You Should Consider Now “Heading into 2020, there’s good news for commercial real estate (CRE) investors. Many of the macro CRE trends seen in 2019 will continue in 2020.” (Commercial Observer)
- Do Massive Mall Makeovers Work for Retail Revitalization? “Is there still room for the mall format in the new retail world? Can a mall be reactivated and even stronger with the right makeover—or are malls dead for good?” (GlobeSt.com)
