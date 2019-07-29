10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (July 29, 2019)

- Why the Fed Is Cutting Rates When the Economy Looks Good “Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is leading his colleagues to cut interest rates this week for the first time since 2008, even though the economy looks healthy, partly because it isn’t behaving as expected.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Why Whole Foods Hasn’t Satisfied Amazon’s Grocery Appetite “The company is now quietly exploring an ambitious new chain, probably separate from Whole Foods. It would be built for in-store shopping as well as pickup and delivery.” (The New York Times)
- Top Tips To Navigate The Hyped-Up PropTech Landscape By JLL Spark “According to the mid-year MetaProp Confidence Index which was just published, 64% of investors plan to make more investments (an all-time high) and a massive 80% of startups think it will be as easy as or easier to raise money in the next year than in the past 12 months.” (Forbes)
- These NYC Residences Have Storied Histories “Some developers have decided to repurpose vacant, historic properties, and getting creative by retaining their original details.” (Forbes)
- Equinox Betting Superfans Can Cut Through New York Hotel Glut “It’s not an ideal time to be launching a luxury hotel brand. The U.S. is in the middle of a trade war and in the late innings of the economic cycle. A wave of new openings in the biggest markets has weighed on performance so far this year. None of that phases Harvey Spevak, executive chairman of Equinox Holdings Inc., the high-end fitness chain that opened its first hotel in Manhattan this month.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Capital Availability Drives Office Investment Activity “The abundance of capital in the market is driving strong office investment activity this year. According to a recent office investor sentiment survey from Real Capital Markets, investors are cautiously optimistic about the office market, thanks to steady economic growth and low unemployment rate; however, the length of the cycle is also encouraging a high level of caution. Overall, investors that participated in the survey reported a high level of confidence for office investment.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Saving America’s Endangered Retail Through Immersive Commerce “So, how does traditional retail compete in this new paradigm? For starters, owners need to understand we have entered the age of immersive commerce. Content is king when it comes to partnering with tenants. But it must be carefully curated and ever-changing so that one tenant experience blends seamlessly into the next.” (Commercial Observer)
- Flexible Space Flexing Its Muscle “CBRE underscores that flexible space is only 2% of the office supply across the country. Thus, the sector still has room for growth. But competition for renting out flex-space is heating up, within the business and now with more traditional tenants and developers and building owners like Tishman Speyer entering the game.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Investment Firm Lead Edge Ditching Chrysler Building for Soho “Lead Edge Capital, a growth equity investment firm, inked a deal to trade its Chrysler Building offices for bigger digs in Soho, Commercial Observer has learned.” (Commercial Observer)
- Matrix Office, Multifamily, Self-Storage Reports “Stability continues to characterize the commercial real estate sector in most asset classes and markets, as the current cycle extends into its second decade.” (Commercial Property Executive)
