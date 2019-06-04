10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 4, 2019)

- Fitness Clubs Spawn Urban Clusters of Juice Bars, Spas “A health-and-wellness craze is creating clusters of juice bars, spas and similar retailers around popular fitness centers, revitalizing urban neighborhoods throughout the U.S.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Four Ways The Trade Wars Are Undermining Commercial Real Estate “International trade has been quite volatile lately, with the Trump administration sparking tit-for-tat trade wars with our major trading partners, including China and Canada.” (Forbes)
- ‘The Largest Start-Up Ecosystem of the New Berlin’ “Most people who arrive by plane in Germany’s capital land at Berlin Tegel Airport, an austere, hexagonal-shaped airport beloved by locals for its no-frills aesthetic and efficient design.” (The New York Times)
- Hotel Investor: Trump Evaded Taxes in Panama “The majority owner of a former Trump-branded hotel in Panama alleged in a court filing on Monday that the U.S. president's company misrepresented finances of the building to evade taxes in the country.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Amazon Reportedly Eyeing a Return to New York City. It Makes Sense “After publicly dumping New York City and its plan to build part of its second headquarters on Valentine’s Day, Amazon just might be thinking it wants the city back.” (Commercial Observer)
- Dating App Bumble Is Opening a Permanent Cafe in New York “Bumble, the app that gives women the upper hand in the 'swipe right' online dating world, is opening a cafe and wine bar for people to meet up.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Los Angeles Multifamily Rents Sustain Record Levels “Apartment rent growth in Los Angeles has slowed, but the market has sustained record-high rents with nominal increases.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Times Square Has Become a Barricaded, Dug-Up Nightmare “The 'Crossroads of the World' has turned into a carnival of barricades.” (New York Post)
- Blackstone to Double US Industrial Footprint in Record $18.7B Deal “Blackstone is set to pay $18.7 billion for urban, infill logistics assets in the U.S., nearly doubling its industrial portfolio.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Bowie Grocery-Anchored Center Trades for $72M “Federal Realty Investment Trust has sold a grocery-anchored retail center in Bowie, Md., for $72 million.” (GlobeSt.com)
