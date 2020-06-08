10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (June 8, 2020)

Bisnow spoke with developer Beatrice Sibblies about being a woman of color in real estate and how the national protests that began as a reaction to police brutality have now brought about new conversations on other facets of racism in the United States. One sixth of publicly-traded REITs have implemented compensation cuts, according to a study by FPL Associates reported on by GlobeSt.com. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate industry.