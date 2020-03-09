10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (March 10, 2020)

- Trump Orders Chinese Firm to Sell U.S. Hotel Software Company “President Trump ordered a Chinese company to sell its ownership of StayNTouch Inc., saying its 2018 purchase of the hotel property management software firm poses a national security risk. Hotel chains and casinos use StayNTouch’s mobile platform to manage their properties and enable guests to check into rooms using smartphones.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Coronavirus Impact on Supply Chain Will Be Bigger than Expected: NRF “The National Retail Federation says the coronavirus outbreak will have "a longer and larger impact on imports" at major U.S. container ports than previously expected.” (MarketWatch)
- Recession Forecasts Grow Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty “The irony is that steps credited with slowing the coronavirus elsewhere in the world inevitably come with an economic price.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Miami Plaza’s Leasing Office Opened Three Weeks Ago. And 10% of Units Are Pre-Leased. “Millennials are driving demand for apartment buildings for rent in Miami’s greater downtown. That’s what the developers behind the soon-to-open Miami Plaza in the Arts & Entertainment District are seeing after opening its leasing office.” (Miami Herald)
- Fox Valley Fundamentals Have Some Industrial Users Giving the Area a Fresh Look “Chicago’s Fox Valley industrial submarket has traditionally been the domain of long-term users, with the occasional build-to-suit project popping up now and then. But demand for Class A warehouses is so fervent that spec projects are going up even here as well, accounting for half of the space developed in the area last year.” (RE Journals)
- Three Questions with ... CBRE's Mike Bowen in Minneapolis “Mike Bowen, vice president with the Minneapolis-St. Paul office of CBRE, specializes in the industrial market. That’s been a good space to be in during the last several years, and an especially good one for the Twin Cities region. We recently asked Bowen three key questions about this industrial market.” (RE Journals)
- Increased Caution Is Changing Investment Strategy “According to a recent sentiment report from RCM LightBox, investors are showing increased caution this year in response to a combination of peak cycle fundamentals and the presidential election this year. The caution is playing out as strategic shifts in business objectives and acquisition goals.” (GlobeSt.com)
- If a Recession Is Coming, These Texas Cities Are the Place to Be “With all the worries about a possible recession, it may be comforting to hear that several North Texas cities are on a list of the most recession-proof markets in the country.” (Dallas Morning News)
- "Batman Building" May Close Temporarily After COVID-19 Diagnosis “CBRE commercial real estate has posted a notice on the doors to the building bearing the AT&T logo, known as the Batman Building, at 300 Commerce Street, that they may be closing the building due to a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis of someone who works there.” (News 4 Nashville)
- Here's How Tech Is Changing Bay Area Industrial “New technologies are bringing big changes to industrial real estate, especially in the Bay Area, according to a new white paper from Newmark Knight Frank.” (Bisnow)
