10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (March 3, 2020)

- Grocers, Retailers Prepare for Surge in Demand as Coronavirus Spreads “Supermarkets and other retailers are preparing for a surge in demand and shoppers are stocking up on staple foods and cleaning supplies as more cases of the new coronavirus appear in the U.S.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Like a College Dorm for Adults, Co-Living Is the Next Big Thing “As rents rise, more people are looking for a living arrangement that offers lower costs and better perks. As a result, the number of co-living offerings has expanded dramatically in the last few years.” (CNBC)
- ‘Mom and Pop’ Shops Priced Out of Downtown Clemson “Three similar developments a mile away in downtown Clemson — 114 Earle, Campus View and U Centre — also all have empty commercial space in the bottom floor of their student apartments.” (The Post and Courier)
- What You Should Know If You're Considering Investing In Mobile Home Parks “Mobile home parks (a.k.a. manufactured housing communities) have become a darling of private equity over the past few years, and rightfully so. The simple, powerful supply and demand imbalance provides a compelling investment thesis.” (Forbes)
- Coronavirus Market Rout Hits CRE Pricing “The Coronavirus-inspired stock market turbulence is making it harder to price commercial real estate deals, according to Matt Ruark, head of commercial and healthcare mortgage production for KeyBank Real Estate Capital.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Chicago Investors Target $750 Million for Opportunity Zones “Chicago real estate investor Larry Levy and a pair of Chicago private-equity firm veterans are more than doubling down on opportunity zones after raising almost half a billion dollars to deploy into low-income neighborhoods around the country.” (Crain’s Chicago Business)
- The Past Decade Saw a Spike in Construction of Apartments in the Pittsburgh Region, Spurred on by Tech Job Growth “High-end apartment living hit the Pittsburgh scene in a big way during the 2010s, thanks to a building boom that reshaped Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods into a residential community.” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
- Industrial Market Inspiring a Greater Confidence in Detroit “How strong is the industrial market today in Detroit? Look at this market’s vacancy rate. Ashley Capital reported that in the fourth quarter of 2019, the industrial vacancy rate here had dropped all the way to 3.6 percent. That’s an impressive figure, and it’s far from the only one associated with Detroit’s industrial sector.” (RE Journals)
- NYC Real Estate Braces for Major Disruptions As Coronavirus Circles the Globe “While the stock market takes its biggest plunge since 2008 amid coronavirus fears, the real estate and construction worlds are grappling with the prospect of delays and rising costs as Chinese manufacturing and shipping slow to a crawl.” (Commercial Observer)
- Top 10 Northeast Markets for Office Deliveries in 2019 “While Manhattan continues to lead development activity, emerging office markets such as Brooklyn and Pittsburgh showed their potential.” (Commercial Property Executive)
0 comments
Hide comments