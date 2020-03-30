10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (March 30, 2020)

Taubman sent a letter to its tenants last week saying it expected rent to be paid on April 1, reports CNBC. Mortgage bankers are pushing for aid from the Fed as an unintended consequence of bond-buying measures is threatening to triggering a flood of margin calls, according to Bloomberg. Houston-based Stage Stores has closed all its stores and laid off workers, reports the Houston Business Journal. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate industry.