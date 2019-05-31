10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 31, 2019)

- FedEx to Deliver Packages 7 Days a Week “FedEx said it would start offering Sunday deliveries to most U.S. homes, the latest sign that the U.S.’s online shopping habits are pressuring companies to revamp their operations to fulfill orders almost as fast as they are placed.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- A Nursing Home Chain’s Collapse Leaves the Government on the Hook “The cracks in the foundation of a Chicago nursing-home business began to appear almost immediately.” (The New York Times)
- Rental Market is Heating Up, So Say Goodbye To All Those Freebies and Perks “Say goodbye to the gift cards, discounts and free amenities from landlords.” (CNBC)
- Costco Sales Rise as Tariff Uncertainty Looms “Costco booked another quarter of sales gains, boosted by increasing visits to its warehouse clubs as the retail giant tries to navigate the U.S.-China trade fight.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Despite Tariffs Uncertainty, Dollar General And Dollar Tree Show They're Still Operating In A Sweet Spot “No-frills dollar stores are proving their appeal, at least in terms of enticing low-income and other bargain-hunting shoppers.” (Forbes)
- Healthcare Providers Want Modular Construction “Prefabricated and modular construction is rapidly rising in popularity for healthcare developers and providers.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Self-Storage Rents Continue Slow Decline “Although self-storage rents showed some signs of recovery in the past few months, oversaturated metros and a new wave of completions have led to a decline in the month of April.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- New York University Tops Most Expensive Off-Campus Housing List “The New York City metro area is home to some of the country’s top universities, but students also pay some of the highest housing prices to attend them.” (Forbes)
- Savills Launches New Office in Nashville, Tennessee “Savills has hired a team of five from Cresa in Nashville, establishing the commercial real estate company's presence in Tennessee and expansion in the Southeast region.” (Yahoo Finance)
- What the Future of PropTech Will Look Like “As the way we work, live, and play consistently changes, developers are now focused on creating properties that reflects the vision of how current and future generations will want to live.” (GlobeSt.com)
