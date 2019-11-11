10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (November 11, 2019)

- How Virtual Reality is Augmenting Realty “In the span of 30 years, virtual reality has transformed from a science-fiction curio to a growing asset for the real estate industry. And some of the biggest changes in the field are now becoming commercially viable, thanks to the spread of affordable consumer hardware, like 360-degree cameras, and the ubiquity of powerful smartphones and devices.” (The New York Times)
- E-Commerce Drives New York City Warehouse Boom “Warehouses are emerging as New York City’s hottest property type, with the pace of growth in sales of these e-commerce distribution centers exceeding those of office and apartment buildings this year.” (Wall Street Journal)
- A 3D Print-Out You Could Call Home “Using concrete and giant printers, home building may one day be much faster and cheaper.” (The New York Times)
- Lines of Desire: Follow the Trail to Real Estate Investment Success “What can the wagon tracks carved by 1800s American pioneers teach us about modern day investing? Karlin Conklin explains the key to 'striking gold' in commercial real estate.” (Kiplinger)
- Minneapolis CRE Market Bringing in Outside Investors, Plenty of Activity “Steady might be the best way to describe the commercial real estate industry in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with all the major commercial sectors showing at least some positive signs. But steady might not be the most appropriate description for two of the sectors here. The industrial and multifamily sectors? The word “booming” is more appropriate for them.” (RE Journals)
- Flexible Coworking Office Spaces Are Now a Major Presence in Salt Lake City, but Could the Boom Go Bust? “Utah’s expanding economy and its tech-centric mix of industries have combined to give the state a special place in the global business of coworking.” (The Salt Lake Tribune)
- Developer’s Dilemma: How Much Space to Devote to Parking? “It’s a vital component of any development, large or small, and one that is surprisingly complex: Parking.” (AZ Big Media)
- Charleston’s Economy to Continue to Grow, but More Slowly, Economist Says “Charleston’s economy is strong and will do better than most areas when the next downturn comes, but a full-fledged trade war with China would sting the port city.” (The Post and Courier)
- The Uncertain Demand for Senior Housing “A recent report from the Kroll Bond Rating Agency, points out that demand in seniors housing space can be uncertain, and more importantly, can change abruptly. Here are two reasons why, according to the report” (GlobeSt.com)
- Construction Growth Outpaces the Workforce “Several years after enduring a precipitous downturn, the construction industry is dealing with an equally ominous threat: widespread labor shortages. With construction spending in New York City growing faster than the labor pool, the local market is desperately trying to keep pace.” (Commercial Observer)
0 comments
Hide comments