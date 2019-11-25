10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (November 25, 2019)

- Natural Light The Key To Making Workplace Performance Shine “So valuable is natural light in attracting office tenants, its existence in office environs has been proven in studies by MIT and CBRE to drive rental rates 5 to 7% higher.” (Forbes)
- Is Automation Out To Get Your CRE Job? “Technology and automation have inexorably advanced over the last few decades. They have seemingly altered everything, say some observers, but commercial real estate. That is now rapidly changing.” (Forbes)
- Here Are the Commercial Real Estate Trends that Will Shape 2020 “Casey Cartier, president and CEO of Jokake, manages corporate operations and keeps his eyes firmly fixed on the latest trends in commercial real estate. And, according to Cartier’s future commercial real estate scan, e-commerce will lead the way into the new year, with manufacturing and data centers trailing close behind.” (AZ Big Media)
- Commercial Real Estate Leader Goes All in on Multifamily “Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced it has exceeded $1 billion in Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae multifamily small loans origination to date in 2019.” (Mortgage Professional America)
- Opinion: Landlords are Adopting ‘Must-Have’ Technologies to Remain Competitive “Radically transforming commercial real estate, new technology — much of it in the form of convenient, user-friendly apps — is being adopted by property owners wishing to remain relevant and competitive.” (Miami Herald)
- Heartbeat of Uptown Shifts South Through Public-Private Commitment to Placemaking “But with development booming to the south and slightly west of this intersection, one could argue the heartbeat of Uptown Charlotte has shifted.” (Charlotte Business Journal)
- Patience is Key to Real Estate Says Los Angeles-Based Developer and Designer “The Toronto-born brothers now live in Los Angeles, and we caught up with Demetri, 35, to discuss why walkability is a key component to luxury, how smaller homes are gaining popularity even in L.A., and more.” (Mansion Global)
- Space Often Available: Finding Ground-Floor Retail Tenants for Downtown’s Mixed-Use Buildings Isn’t Easy “A lack of density and evening traffic makes it challenging for developers to find and keep restaurants and retailers on the ground floor of Downtown apartment buildings. High-end restaurants in isolated locations especially struggle.” (The Columbus Dispatch)
- Can the Market Talk Itself Into a Recession? Some Fear Yes “Commercial real estate executives are optimistic about 2020, according to the Real Estate Roundtable’s 2019 Q4 Economic Sentiment Index. But the index highlighted a handful of issues that may be concerning CRE executives; chief among them was the fear of recession next year. (GlobeSt.com)
- Innerspace Lets Wellness Professionals Share Offices “Along with growth in suite-rental and co-working spaces, of which commercial real estate firm CBRE found 126,000 square feet under development in central Ohio this year, comes increased specialization in the field. Another niche space is set to open next spring with the launch of Innerspace, an 11,000-square-foot suite of offices for rent to psychologists, psychiatrists, marriage counselors, substance-abuse counselors, business and life coaches, and other professionals in the mental health and wellness fields.” (The Columbus Dispatch)
