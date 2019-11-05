10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (November 5, 2019)

- Blackstone and Prologis Battle for Fast-Shipping Leadership “Two of the world’s biggest real-estate owners are racing to dominate in the business of offering ever-faster e-commerce delivery.” (The Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- New Yorkers Cross the River for Smaller Spaces in Big Buildings “Jersey City developers are betting that filling buildings with more studio apartments will pay off, as tenants trade personal space for high-end amenities like shared lounges, co-working areas and Zen gardens, at a price that comes cheaper than would larger, one-bedroom units.” (The Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Command Alkon CEO Talks Tech Transformation In Construction “As I was preparing to interview Phil Ramsey, the president and CEO of Command Alkon, a global leader in integrated solutions for construction and bulk materials, I learned that he has a plan for reinventing the industry by bridging the technology gap.” (Forbes)
- Houston Named a Top 'Buy' Market for Retail Real Estate “Houston and two other Texas cities are among the nation's most promising places to invest in retail real estate, according to a new Ten-X Commercial report.” (Houston Chronicle)
- New York Investor Snaps Up Plano Office Building “Another Plano office building has changed hands — this time bought by a New York investors. Innovatus Capital Partners purchased the Park Center office building at 2400 North Dallas Parkway.” (Dallas Morning News)
- U.S. Banks Keep Business Loan Standards Steady in Third-Quarter “Loan officers at U.S. banks reported keeping lending standards for business loans mostly unchanged in the third quarter but they tightened the terms for commercial real estate loans, a Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday.” (Reuters)
- Multifamily Sales Volume Plunges in Brooklyn Following Rent Regulation Reform “Sales of apartment buildings have slowed in Brooklyn and beyond following the passage of new tenant protections in the state legislature, PropertyShark reported last week. Most dramatically, unit volume fell 74 percent in Brooklyn in September compared to a year earlier.” (Brownstoner)
- How CRE Developers Prioritize Sustainability as Part of their Planning “There will be more approaches to green construction and building operations, and Rex Hamre, vice president and JLL’s Southeast region sustainability director, says he wants clients to recognize that the business case for sustainability is primary because the return on green investment is real.” (Atlanta Business Chronicle)
- CRE Momentum to Continue into 2020 but One Sector Will Lag “The latest Commercial Property Monitor from international real estate body RICS reveals generally solid conditions for the office and industrial sectors but retail continues to have a tough time as the shift to online shopping remains.” (Mortgage Professional America)
- Office Conversion Planned for Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s “Big boxes of space used for retailers may no longer carry the same demand they once did, but that doesn’t mean developers aren’t finding creative ways to use the space.” (Los Angeles Business Journal)
