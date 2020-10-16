10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Oct. 17, 2020)

- Blackstone Deal Values BioMed at $14.6 Billion as Pandemic Raises the Stakes “Blackstone Group is extending its big bet on biotechnology and other life-science buildings, undefined hot field in the real-estate world that is heating up even more as scientists pursue a vaccine for COVID-19.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Google Expands S.F. Office Despite Shift to Working From Home During Pandemic “Even with most of its offices closed and a hiring slowdown, the tech giant is growing in San Francisco.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- The Future of Hotel Design “Mobile guest rooms, enhanced contactless room controls, robotic servers and pop-up dining areas are just a few of the ideas hotel designers are considering for the post-Covid travel world.” (The New York Times)
- Ventas Makes $1B Deal for Life Science Campus “The trophy South San Francisco property includes the nation's tallest life science tower.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- How a Pioneering Covid Testing Lab Helped Keep Northeast Colleges Open “One reason many Northeastern colleges have experienced few coronavirus outbreaks has been a testing operation run by Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard with 14-hour turnaround times and low-cost tests.” (Wall Street Journal)
- So Long, Sears. What Comes Next For These Empty Architectural Behemoths? “The crumbling of the mighty Sears retail empire has left massive buildings sitting on valuable real estate.” (LAist)
- Opinion: Half of Americans Over 55 May Retire Poor “How badly is COVID-19 hurting Americans on the cusp of retirement? Maybe worse than we thought.” (MarketWatch)
- Senior Housing Occupancy Falls to Another Record Low in Q3 “Covid-19 continues to adversely affect senior housing occupancy, which reached another record low in the third quarter of 2020, according to data released by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC).” (Senior Housing News)
- ICSC Sees 1.9% Rise in Holiday Sales “The main trade group for shopping centers has added its holiday forecasts to the pool, projecting a 1.9% rise in spending to $862.2 billion.” (Retail Dive)
- Senior Housing Towers Open in Manhattan and Brooklyn “Several new high-end projects come to New York City, with some pandemic adjustments.” (The New York Times)
0 comments
Hide comments