10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Oct. 6, 2020)

- The Covid Economy Carves Deep Divide Between Haves and Have-Nots “Comeback since start of pandemic is kind to those who can work from home, to firms serving them and to regions hospitable to them. Many others are left behind.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Bonds Were a Safety Net When Stocks Fell. Investors Fret They Aren’t Anymore. “A reliable link between stocks and government bonds that defined a popular investment strategy for decades has broken this year. Some investors worry the rupture is permanent.” (Wall Street Journal)
- Denver Suddenly Has One of the Most Competitive Housing Markets in America “The new work-from-anywhere culture of the coronavirus pandemic is one of the top reasons Denver is experiencing its most competitive housing market in history.” (CNBC)
- 17 Retailers that Could Go Bankrupt as the COVID-19 Era Wears On “The industry is approaching a record for filings this year, and others are still vulnerable as the economy, pandemic and retail evolution take their toll.” (Retail Dive)
- Cuomo Won’t Approve Closing of Businesses in 9 Hard-Hit N.Y.C. Areas “The abrupt announcement caused confusion over the official response to virus spikes and threatened to deepen tensions with the mayor.” (The New York Times)
- CoreLogic Shareholder Kennedy Enterprises to Vote Against Takeover Bid “CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N shareholder Kennedy Enterprises said on Monday it will vote against the proposed takeover bid from investment firms Cannae Holdings CNNE.N and Senator Investment Group for the U.S. property data and analytics firm.” (Reuters)
- Retail Without an Anchor Store Could Be a Better Bet, Says One Investor “One observer thinks tenants in non-anchored shopping centers are more likely to fight through tough times.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Mesa West’s Danielle Duenas on Lending Through Her First Market Downturn “For many young professionals, the COVID-19 crisis represents their first market downturn, and as a screeching halt to an elongated bull run.” (Commercial Observer)
- Xenia Hotels Sells Boston-Area Asset for $108M “The disposition of the 221-key Residence Inn Boston Cambridge marks an end to the REIT's select-service holdings.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Feil Organization Appoints New CFO “Eric Lowenstein has more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience, having previously worked for Edison Properties and PepsiCo.” (Commercial Property Executive)
0 comments
Hide comments