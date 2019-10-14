10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (October 14, 2019)

- Silicon Valley Takes On Amazon’s Cashierless ‘Go’ Stores “Amazon.com Inc. recently opened its fourth cashierless convenience store here, all located within a few blocks of each other. Nearby, two startups are each demonstrating their own technology that they envision powering cashier-free stores across America.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Opinion: Prefabricated Construction Could Lead To More Affordable Housing “Prefabricated housing is not new, but innovative materials and concepts have opened the door to a new world. Think: IKEA meets Amazon meets multi-family housing.” (Miami Herald)
- WeWork Has to Pick Its Bailout “The board of the co-working company is expected to meet as soon as this afternoon to decide between two financial rescue plans: one led by SoftBank and one led by JPMorgan Chase.” (The New York Times)
- Lenders Discuss Distress, Uncertainty and Product Evolution in Today’s Market “Amid an elongated business cycle, lenders and owners must consider an uneasy global economic arena and an unstable political landscape, which makes for quite a mix of uncertainty.” (Commercial Observer)
- Retailers Launch Holiday Pop-Ups to Test the Market “Holiday pop-up shops have become an important research opportunities for retailers. Internet retail companies are launching pop-up shops during the holiday season as a way to test a new market.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Top 5 Markets for Office Transactions “Some 200 million square feet of office space traded for a total of $53.4 billion year-to-date through August, at an average price of $263.90 per square foot, according to Yardi Matrix data. More than 40 percent of that—$22.1 billion—was concentrated in the five metros on this list.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Smaller Warehouses Register Greater Rent Growth in U.S. Than Mega Warehouses “According to new research from CBRE, even as the growth of e-commerce has lifted the entire industrial & logistics real estate sector, a sweet spot has emerged: warehouses smaller than 120,000 sq. ft.” (World Property Journal)
- Why Most Seniors Aren’t Moving to Active Living “Most seniors aren’t moving into senior living for the simple reason that they can’t find a property that both meets their care needs and serve the amenities and lifestyle they want. While there is demand for senior living—and a growing demographic—the current supply isn’t matching that demand.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Empty Industrial Space Hard to Find in Charleston Region “The Charleston area’s industrial real estate market is the tightest it’s been in years, although several new projects under construction could provide some relief in the year ahead.” (The Post and Courier)
- Should the Commercial Real Estate Buying Process Be More like Amazon Prime? “Should commercial real estate deals be more like Amazon Prime? Should some tech guru create an app that allows you to check the deal you’re about to ink vs. other owner motivation in the market?” (The Mercury News)
