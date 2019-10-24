10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (October 24, 2019)

- One Family Built Forever 21, and Fueled Its Collapse “Former employees and industry experts are pointing to the Changs’ insular management style as a significant reason for the collapse. They cite disastrous real estate deals and the chain’s bungled merchandising strategy in recent years.” (The New York Times)
- 11 Upcoming Real Estate Trends Poised To Impact Agents And Investors “Forbes Real Estate Council members discuss some of the developing real estate trends likely coming to the industry in the next few years and how those changes would impact the average investor or agent.” (Forbes)
- As CRE Deal Volume Drops These Sectors Are Poised to Outperform “This quarter, total real estate deal value contracted by 10.2%, compared with the same period in 2018, according to PwC’s Q3 Outlook. But PwC believes that this decline overstates the slowdown in the industry and that the market remains attractive for real estate transactions.” (GlobeSt.com)
- For Office Buildings, the Future is Flexible “At the CoreNet Global Summit, Convene's Chris Kelly explores how landlords, tenants and operators can team up to drive workspace innovation.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Panelists Debate the Normalization of Co-Working “NAIOP panelists warn that people take for granted how operationally intensive co-working really is due to the amount of support teams necessary to make the locations successful every day.” (GlobeSt.com)
- The Next Wave of Proptech Will Drive Tenant Engagement “Research shows that U.S. office workers who rated their company’s technology as “ahead of the curve” loved their work twice as much as those in more traditional offices.” (Commercial Observer)
- Where Climate Risk is the Highest for Real Estate “A wide-ranging report from MSCI dives into the threat to commercial real estate investment posed by climate change.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Nordstrom’s New York Flagship Opens Today. Here’s a Look Inside “Nordstrom is solidifying its presence in New York, which it says is already its largest market for online sales.” (CNBC)
- Top 5 Things CRE Tenants Want From Their Office Environment “So, what are CRE tenants demanding from their office space today? The Future Offices report found that there are 5 key things office space tenants are increasingly searching for.” (Allwork)
- NYC Property Sales Continue To Slide As CRE Heavyweights Bemoan ‘Disaster’ Policies “As New York City's real estate market remains sluggish, industry players are pointing the finger at every level of government — and claiming it is now time for them to take a stand.” (Bisnow)
