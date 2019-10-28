10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (October 28, 2019)

- After New York Rent Reform, Some Landlords Are Falling Behind “Two New York landlords with large portfolios of rent-regulated apartments are behind on payments on more than $200 million in real-estate loans, a sign that new state rent laws are starting to hurt investors.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- 1.5 Million Packages a Day: The Internet Brings Chaos to N.Y. Streets “It could be just the beginning. Just 10 percent of all retail transactions in the United States during the first quarter of 2019 were made online, up from 4 percent a decade ago, according to the Census Bureau.” (New York Times)
- Blackstone’s Online-Shopping Play: 800 Million Square Feet of Warehouses “Blackstone Group Inc. is betting that the rise of online shopping will remain a bright spot in the face of slowing global economic growth. But it isn’t buying retailers. It’s buying warehouses.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- How the Real Estate Industry Is Innovating From the Ground Up “The disruption of traditional legacy business has been the driving force behind many of the most successful startups and tech investment of the past 15 years. Lagging behind has been the giant global commercial real estate industry.” (Fast Company)
- Fed Interest Rate Cuts Won't Drive New Construction, But Still Good News “The Federal Reserve’s two interest rate cuts this year generally bode well for the real estate market, although it doesn’t necessarily feed more construction.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Landlords and Builders Face Down the Bumpy Road of Smart-Tech Installation “The wide field of tech providers has even given rise to a need for consultants who can help landlords decide which providers to work with.” (Commercial Observer)
- Brokers Warm Up to Co-Working Operators “Brokers are warming up co-working operators. The latest Apto National Broker Buzz poll shows that brokers are less concerned about brands like WeWork than they were a year ago.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Retail Posts Positive Quarter “So much for the much-talked-about retail apocalypse. The retail sector is in growth mode on the heels of a quarter of positive numbers, according to CBRE’s new U.S. Retail Figures Q3 2019 report.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Wellness Co-Living: The Three Trends Driving The Rise Of Our Industry “Just as co-working has uprooted traditional models around corporate office leasing, a slew of companies in our corner of the industry are leading a shift away from both homeownership and apartment rentals toward a new, membership-based residential model.” (Forbes)
- How the Next Generation Is Changing the Apartment Market “The generation that’s been plugged into iphones and internet their entire life is turning the apartment market on its head with their socially conscious and community-oriented lifestyle. Live-work-play, the buzz words of the latest cycle, are being overtaken by something as old-fashioned as bricks and mortar – community.” (Real Estate Weekly)
0 comments
Hide comments