10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (October 8, 2019)

- Group Living Gets More Affordable, in 30 Square Feet “A new breed of companies offering shared accommodation for roommates are trying to tackle the question of how to deliver affordable housing to low-wage workers. (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Office Building Rooftops, Terraces Are Multiplying With a Vengeance “Two years after the Department of Buildings tried to ban them, office building rooftops and terraces — today’s hottest tenant amenities — are multiplying with a vengeance.” (New York Post)
- California Passes Rent-Control Law in Bid to Address Housing Problems “California will cap rent increases under a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would sign Tuesday, the most significant piece of housing-related legislation in a year that also saw the shelving of a measure to relax zoning and spur more construction.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- D-FW Office Building Ratchets Up with More Starts “An uptick in Dallas-area office construction may be the best indicator of what developers are thinking about the economy. This late in an economic cycle, it's unusual to see office construction on the rise.” (Dallas Morning News)
- What’s the Key to Hollywood’s Future Expansion? There Are Actually Three, Experts Say “Real estate professionals agree: Hollywood has unrealized potential. At the Marriott Hollywood Beach last week, panelists at the Hollywood Development & Investment Forum, hosted by the Urban Land Institute (ULI), spoke about how they’re moving this Broward city forward.” (Miami Herald)
- Only A Macro Economic Event Could Significantly Impact Industrial “At this point, it would likely take a macroeconomic event to impact the tight industrial market in Southern California.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Corporate Housing Startup Zeus Living Expands to New York “Yet another short-term rental startup is trying its luck in New York. Corporate housing startup Zeus Living is expanding into the New York metro area, its fifth market thus far, the San Francisco-based company has announced.” (Commercial Observer)
- Fed Keeps Net Lease Cap Rates Low “Asking cap rates for all property types—retail, industrial and office—in the single tenant net lease investment sector moved lower for the second consecutive quarter.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Battle of the Asset Classes: Which One Has the Edge? “The U.S. real estate market has performed outstandingly in recent years. But which asset class offered the best returns?” (Commercial Property Executive)
- How Health Care Investments Impact Real Estate “The Pew Center predicts 10,000 Americans will turn 65 every day from 2011 to 2030. One result: there will be an increasing demand for health care services in Maine, the nation’s oldest state.” (Portland Press Herald)
